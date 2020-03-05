Indian Wells Masters 2020: How to watch Indian Wells Masters tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule

The Indian Wells Masters, also known as the BNP Paribas Open, returns this month with a stack of world class stars raring to go.

Reigning Men’s Singles champion Dominic Thiem will be determined to defend his title but faces stern competition from Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer misses out through injury.

World Number 4 Bianca Andreescu is hoping to cling onto her title in a fluid Women’s Singles field with plenty of competitors in the hunt.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2020 Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament.

When is the Indian Wells Masters?

The tournament starts on Wednesday 11th March 2020 and runs until Sunday 22nd March 2020.

Where is the Indian Wells Masters held?

The tournament is held at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, USA.

Indian Wells Masters schedule

We will update this section each day with the upcoming Order of Play so you will know exactly when matches will take place.

TBC

How to watch and live stream Indian Wells Masters in the UK

You can tune in to watch all of the action from the Indian Wells Masters live on Amazon Prime Video throughout the tournament.