How to watch and live stream Burnley v Tottenham

Burnley could extend their unbeaten Premier League run to seven matches when they take on Tottenham this weekend.

Advertisement

The Clarets have triumphed over Leicester and Manchester United in that spell, while also registering one of four clean sheets in a stalemate with Arsenal.

And Sean Dyche’s men could now leapfrog ahead of Tottenham with victory at Turf Moor as Spurs experience a worrying slump in form.

Jose Mourinho has seen his side lose consecutive league matches against Chelsea and Wolves in the past fortnight as they struggle to close the gap to the top four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Burnley v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is Burnley v Tottenham?

Burnley v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 7th March 2020.

What channel is Burnley v Tottenham?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can subscribe to individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Tottenham

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Tottenham’s recent form is a serious concern for Mourinho, with Spurs five points off fourth-placed Chelsea and also facing an uphill battle in the Champions League after a first-leg defeat to RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Burnley’s rearguard is miserly but they are without the services of Ashley Barnes due to injury so this could be a low-scoring affair – don’t rule out the Clarets for all three points.

Advertisement

Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Tottenham