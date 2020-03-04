How to watch and live stream USA v England Lionesses in SheBelieves Cup

England’s Lionesses return to competitive action with a huge SheBelieves Cup game against the USWNT.

Phil Neville’s squad enjoyed a bold run in the Women’s World Cup but have since failed to recapture their sparkle.

The Lionesses’ poor run of form began with their 2-1 defeat to USA at the World Cup and they have won just two of seven clashes since.

USA remain a relentless force and have won 25 of their last 28 games in all competitions and friendlies with just three draws and no defeats since mid-January 2019.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the USA v England game on TV and online.

What time is USA v England?

USA v England will kick off at 11:45pm on Thursday 5th March 2020.

What channel is USA v England?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 11:40pm.

How to live stream USA v England

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

England appeared to be closing the gap on the USWNT going into the World Cup, but since Steph Houghton’s vital missed spot-kick, things just haven’t fallen the Lionesses’ way.

They will have a point to prove in this one, but England go into the clash as clear underdogs.

Superstar Alex Morgan misses the tournament due to pregnancy, but Megan Rapinoe remains a talismanic figure for the US.

Prediction: USA 3-1 England