Arsenal 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Arsenal's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Arsenal need a big second half of the season if they are to claw their way into contention for a Champions League place.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Arsenal’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Arsenal fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Southampton v Arsenal TBC
March
7: Arsenal v West Ham (3:00pm)
11: Man City v Arsenal (7:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
14: Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm)
April
4: Arsenal v Norwich City (3:00pm)
13: Wolves v Arsenal (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
18: Arsenal v Leicester (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
26: Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
May
2: Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)
9: Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)
17: Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)
Arsenal kit 2019/20
Official images of the new Arsenal kits were revealed over the summer – and the kits are a throw-back to the style of the late 1980s.
The iconic Arsenal red remains on the home shirt, while the away shirt is yellow. Adidas have certainly caught the eye as Arsenal’s new kit manufacturers.
Check out the three Arsenal kits here!
THIS IS HOME ????@adidasfootball ???? #DareToCreate
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 2, 2019
Arsenal transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Gabriel Martinelli (Ituano) – Undisclosed
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) – Loan
William Saliba (St Etienne) – £27m
Nicolas Pepe (Lille) – £72m
Kieran Tierney (Celtic) – £24m
David Luiz (Chelsea) – £8m
Pablo Mari (Flamengo) – Loan + £4.5m fee
Cedric Soares (Southampton) – Loan
OUT
Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) – Free transfer
Petr Cech – Retired
Danny Welbeck – Released
Stephan Lichtsteiner – Released
Cohen Bramall (Colchester United) – Free
William Saliba (St Etienne) – Loan
Mohamed Elneny (Besiktas) – Loan
Krystian Bielik (Derby) – £7.3m
David Ospina (Napoli) – £3.1m
Alex Iwobi (Everton) – £27.3m
Laurent Koscielny (Bordeaux) – £4.5m
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) – Loan + £2.7m fee
Carl Jenkinson (Nottingham Forest) – £2m
Takuma Asano (Partizan) – £900k
Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad) – £225k
Konstantinos Mavropanos (FC Nuremberg) – Loan
Dejan Iliev (Jagiellona) – Loan
Check out our Arsenal transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.
How to watch Arsenal games on TV and live streaming
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Arsenal stadium facts
Name: The Emirates
Capacity: 60,260
Location: London
Year opened: 2006
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Arsenal 2019/20 season preview
How will Arsenal fare in 2019/20?