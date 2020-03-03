How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Norwich

Tottenham are limping towards the finish line in 2019/20, but could still end up with silverware as they take on Norwich for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Spurs have lost back-to-back games in the Premier League and failed to take advantage of Chelsea’s poor run of form in the battle for a top-four place.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been severely hampered by the absence of Harry Kane and Son Heung Min but remain alive in the FA Cup and Champions League as the season approaches the business end.

Norwich appeared to be doomed before the weekend but a shock victory over Leicester has suddenly sparked their season back into life.

They remain six points adrift of safety but as we have seen on countless occasions, some teams just don’t know how to give up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Norwich game on TV and online.

What time is Tottenham v Norwich?

Tottenham v Norwich will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 4th March 2020.

What channel is Tottenham v Norwich?

The game won’t be shown on TV. It will be shown exclusively online, though you will be able to cast the game to your TV.

How to live stream Tottenham v Norwich

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Spurs are likely to rotate their XI around and any fringe players given a chance to shine will be desperate to seize their opportunity.

Highly-rated youngster Troy Parrott will be on the bench for Spurs and could get some game time later in the tie.

Norwich will stick resolutely to Daniel Farke’s attacking philosophy in a bid to reach the next round, but they could give Spurs a scare if their rearguard holds firm against Spurs’ inevitably makeshift attacking line.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Norwich (after extra time)