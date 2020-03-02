Wolves 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Wolves are enjoying a comfortable season in the top half of the Premier League – can they make another push for the European places?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Wolves’ 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Wolves fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

March

1: Tottenham v Wolves (3:00pm)

7: Wolves v Brighton (3:00pm)

12: EL – Olympiakos v Wolves (8:00pm)

14: West Ham v Wolves (3:00pm)

19: EL – Wolves v Olympiakos (5:55pm)

21: Wolves v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

April

4: Aston Villa v Wolves (3:00pm)

11: Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)

18: Sheffield United v Wolves (3:00pm)

25: Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)

May

2: Burnley v Wolves (3:00pm)

9: Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

17: Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)

Wolves kit 2019/20

Wolves revealed their new Adidas kit in July before heading to China for a pre-season tour, and then unveiled their black away kit.

We are yet to see if Wolves will release a third kit.

Check out the Wolves kits for 2019/20 here!

Wolves transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Raul Jimenez (Benfica) – £34m

Raphael Nya (Paris Saint-Germain) – Undisclosed

Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht) – Undisclosed

Pedro Neto (Lazio) – £16m

Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan) – £16m

Bruno Jordao (Lazio) – £8.2m

Flavio Cristovao (Desportivo Aves) – Free

Jesus Vallejo (Real Madrid) – Loan

Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) – £17m

Luke Matheson (Rochdael) – £990k

Renat Dadashov (Estoril) – £450k

Enzo Loiodice (Dijon) – Loan

OUT

Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) – £3m

Helder Costa (Leeds United) – Loan

Christian Herc (Viktoria Plzen) – Loan

Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) – £10.6m

Jack Ruddy (Ross County) – Free

Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina) – Loan + £2.7m

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) – Free

Luke Matheson (Rochdale) – Loan

Sylvain Deslandes (SCM FC Arges) – Free

Ryan Bennett (Leicester City) – Loan

Leo Bonatini (Vitoria Guimaraes) – Loan

Jordan Graham (Gillingham) – Loan

Roderick Miranda (Famalicao) – Loan

Rafa Mir (SD Huesca) – Loan

Will Norris (Ipswich Town) –Loan

Connor Ronan (Blackpool) – Loan

Michael Zyro (Korona Kielce) – Free

How to watch Wolves games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Wolves stadium facts

Name: Molineux

Capacity: 31,700

Location: Wolverhampton

Year opened: 1889

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 74 yards

Wolves 2019/20 season preview

How will Wolves fare in 2019/20?

