West Ham 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to West Ham's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
West Ham are struggling to make the most of their talented squad of individuals and find themselves looking down, not up, in the 2019/20 campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about West Ham’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
West Ham fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
March
7: Arsenal v West Ham (3:00pm)
14: West Ham v Wolves (3:00pm)
21: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham (3:00pm)
April
4: West Ham v Chelsea (3:00pm)
11: Newcastle United v West Ham (3:00pm)
18: West Ham v Burnley (3:00pm)
25: Norwich City v West Ham (3:00pm)
May
2: West Ham v Watford (3:00pm)
9: Manchester United v West Ham (3:00pm)
17: West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
West Ham kit 2019/20
The Hammers unveiled their brand new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season over the summer.
Umbro have opted for a striking, bold design for the home shirt while they have produced a stylish white effort to be worn on the road. The third kit has also been released.
Check out pictures of the 2019/20 West Ham kit here.
Our 2019/20 Third Kit is out now! ????⚒
To be worn for the first time in today's #PLAsiaTrophy match against Manchester City… ???? pic.twitter.com/JV5gp4dizM
— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 17, 2019
West Ham transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Roberto (Espanyol) – Free
David Martin (Millwall) – Free
Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) – Undisclosed
Sebastien Haller (Frankfurt) – £45m
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) – £19m
Albian Ajeti (FC Basel) – £7.8m
Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough) – £4.2m
Tomas Souchek (Slavia Prague) – Loan + £4m fee
David Martin (Millwall) – Free
Goncalo Cardoso (Boavista) – £2.7m
OUT
Lucas Perez (Alaves) – Undisclosed
Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz) – Undisclosed
Samir Nasri (Anderlecht) – Free
Adrian (Liverpool) – Free
Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) – Free
Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SIPG) – £22.4m
Sam Byram (Norwich City) – £750,000
Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers) – Loan
Marcus Browne (Middlesbrough) – Undisclosed
Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) – Undisclosed
Reece Oxford (Augsburg) – £1.8m
Javier Hernandez (Sevilla) – £7m
Moses Makasi (FC Eindhoven) – Free
Roberto (Deportivo Alaves) – Loan
Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic) – Loan
Winston Reid (Sporting Kansas City) – Loan
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) – Loan
How to watch West Ham games on TV and live streaming
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
West Ham stadium facts
Name: London Stadium
Capacity: 60,000
Location: London
Year opened: 2012
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
West Ham 2019/20 season preview
How will West Ham fare in 2019/20?