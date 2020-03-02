Watford 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Watford's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Watford are flying under new boss Nigel Pearson as they bid to beat the drop.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Watford’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Watford fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
March
7: Crystal Palace v Watford (3:00pm)
14: Watford v Leicester City (3:00pm)
21: Burnley v Watford (3:00pm)
April
4: Watford v Southampton (3:00pm)
11: Chelsea v Watford (3:00pm)
18: Watford v Norwich City (3:00pm)
25: Watford v Newcastle United (3:00pm)
May
2: West Ham United v Watford (3:00pm)
9: Watford v Manchester City (3:00pm)
17: Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)
Watford kit 2019/20
Watford finally revealed their new home kit after images of the shirt were leaked online. The Hornets’ deep navy away kit dropped at the end of July.
Check out the new Watford kit for 2019/20 here!
The new kit looking ????????????
Who went and got theirs on the first day? pic.twitter.com/6PhLByjOor
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 26, 2019
Watford transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Bayli Spencer-Adams – Free
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) – Undisclosed
Tom Dele-Bashiru (Manchester City) – Compensation
Ismaila Sarr (Stade Rennais) – £27m
Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) –£7.2m
Joao Pedro (Fluminense) – £3.6m
Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) – Free
OUT
Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege) – Undisclosed
Alex Jakubiak (Gillingham) – Loan
Ben Wilmot (Swansea City) – Loan
Marc Navarro (CD Leganes) – Loan
Michael Folivi (AFC Wimbledon) – Loan
Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha Berlin) – £18m
Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) – Loan
Marvin Zeegelaar (Udinese) – £1.8m
Filip Stuparevic (1.FK Pribram) – Loan
Dimitri Foulquier (Granada) – Loan
Ken Sema (Udinese) – Loan
Stefano Okaka (Udinese) – Undisclosed
Pontus Dahlberg (FC Emmen) – Loan
Miguel Britos – Retired
How to watch Watford games on TV and live streaming
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Watford stadium facts
Name: Vicarage Road
Capacity: 21,577
Location: Watford
Year opened: 1922
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 75 yards
Watford 2019/20 season preview
How will Watford fare in 2019/20?