Southampton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Southampton are improving in the Premier League thanks to red-hot top scorer Danny Ings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Southampton’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Southampton fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

March

7: Southampton v Newcastle (3:00pm)

14: Norwich v Southampton (3:00pm)

21: Southampton v Arsenal (3:00pm)

April

4: Watford v Southampton (3:00pm)

11: Southampton v Man City (3:00pm)

18: Everton v Southampton (3:00pm)

25: Man Utd v Southampton (3:00pm)

May

2: Southampton v Brighton (3:00pm)

9: Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)

17: Southampton v Sheff Utd (3:00pm)

Southampton kit 2019/20

The Saints have released all three of their kits for the upcoming season with Under Armour providing a range of striking designs.

The home strip features a black front panel in addition to the traditional red and white stripes, the away kit is a grey/yellow combination, while the third kit will be white/navy.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Southampton kit here.

“Why has no one put a Premier League club kit launch on a desert island?” ????#SayntsFestival has arrived… pic.twitter.com/kL3IqzruON — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 17, 2019

Southampton transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege) – Undisclosed

Che Adams (Birmingham City) – £16m

Danny Ings (Liverpool) – £20m

Kevin Danso (Augsburg) – Loan + £3.6m fee

Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) –Loan

OUT

Matt Targett (Aston Villa) – Undisclosed

Steven Davis (Rangers) – Free

Alfie Jones (Gillingham) – Loan

Jordy Clasie (AZ Alkmaar) – Free

Jack Rose (Walsall) – Loan

Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) – Undisclosed

Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) – £3.8m

Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) – Loan + £300k fee

Cedric Soares (Arsenal) – Loan

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) – Loan

Jake Hesketh (Lincoln City) – Loan

Josh Sims (New York Red Bulls) – Loan

Fraser Forster (Celtic) – Loan

Wesley Hoedt (Royal Antwerp) – Loan

Maya Yoshida (Sampdoria) – Loan

Harrison Reed (Fulham) – Loan

Guido Carrillo (CD Leganes) – Loan

How to watch Southampton games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Southampton stadium facts

Name: St Mary’s

Capacity: 32,505

Location: Southampton

Year opened: 2001

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 74 yards

Southampton 2019/20 season preview

How will Southampton fare in 2019/20?

