How to watch and live stream Everton v Man Utd

Everton will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Carlo Ancelotti’s side slipped to a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Arsenal last time out but were unbeaten in their previous five Premier League matches before that, helping them climb towards the top half of the table.

And the Toffees have an impressive record against this weekend’s opponents with four wins in their last seven home matches against United, while they also earned a credible draw at Old Trafford in December.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are fifth in the table, just three points behind Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification, and have not conceded in their past three league matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is Everton v Man Utd?

Everton v Man Utd will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 1st March 2020.

What channel is Everton v Man Utd?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1:00pm.

Sky customers can subscribe to individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Man Utd

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Ancelotti has provided Everton with some new-found steel, particularly on their home turf, but Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will have to be at their best to breach a resilient United rearguard.

The Red Devils head into the match on the back of a Europa League clash with Club Brugge while they also have the distraction of an FA Cup tie with Derby in midweek.

However, the Premier League remains a priority for Solskjaer and his team selection should reflect that – ensuring a close-fought affair.

Advertisement

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Man Utd