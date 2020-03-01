Coventry v Sunderland preview: Watch League One on TV, live stream, prediction

This weekend could provide a pivotal moment in the League One promotion race as Coventry host Sunderland in a table-topping clash.

Coventry are second in the table, joint with league leaders Rotherham following their midweek draw, and they have lost just three matches all season.

Mark Robins’ men are unbeaten in 12 while their opponents Sunderland have lost just one of their last 14 outings.

The Black Cats have been imperious in 2020 under Phil Parkinson, largely down to a significant defensive improvement inspired by former Coventry captain Jordan Willis.

The sides played out a stunning 5-4 thriller at the Stadium of Light last season – with Coventry seizing the points – and the Sky Blues are unbeaten in all three encounters since Sunderland’s relegation to League One.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Coventry v Sunderland game on TV and online.

What time is Coventry v Sunderland?

Coventry v Sunderland will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 1st March 2020.

How to watch Coventry v Sunderland on TV

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

How to live stream Coventry v Sunderland online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

This is a ‘must not lose’ game for Sunderland as they sit three points behind Coventry.

There’s no love lost between these teams historically, adding to what will be a fiery encounter at St Andrew’s.

Both of these sides are a cut above most in the division, both will feel they can nick it, but ultimately this is a clash between two immovable objects and could lead to a stalemate.

Prediction: Coventry 1-1 Sunderland