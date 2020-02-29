How to watch and live stream Watford v Liverpool

Liverpool travel to Watford on Saturday looking to continue their miraculous unbeaten run and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are 22 points clear of reigning champions Manchester City, having slipped up just once this season – drawing away at Manchester United in October.

The Reds have not lost a league match since January 2019 and look all-but certain to clinch their first-ever Premier League title, but Watford are fighting for survival and will be a tough nut to crack.

The Hornets have improved dramatically since the appointment of Nigel Pearson but are still mired in the relegation zone and without a win in five matches, so they need a big performance at Vicarage Road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is Watford v Liverpool?

Watford v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 29th February 2020.

What channel is Watford v Liverpool?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can subscribe to individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Watford v Liverpool

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

It’s hard to see past another victory for champions-elect Liverpool, who could theoretically clinch the title at Goodison Park next month.

Under Klopp, the Reds have scored more Premier League goals against Watford than any other side and the Hornets are winless in their last eight meetings against this weekend’s opponents.

Victory for Liverpool would be their 19th consecutive league win, setting a new English top flight record.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Liverpool