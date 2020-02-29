Watch Formula E Marrakesh ePrix free on BBC this weekend

Formula E stops off in Marrakesh, Morocco this weekend with a packed schedule of action to be shown on free-to-air TV in the UK.

BBC Two will show live coverage of the race on Saturday – one of two races to be beamed out on terrestrial television this season with the Rome ePrix to follow in April.

The increasingly popular electric racing series boasts a number of familiar faces from Formula 1, including Felipe Massa, Stoffel Vandoorne and Pascal Wehrlein.

There’s plenty of British interest in the sport with Alex Sims second in the Drivers’ Championship, while Sam Bird and Oliver Rowland are sixth and seventh respectively after four races.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all of the details, times (GMT) and schedule information you need to know to watch practice sessions, qualifying and the race itself live and free.

How to watch Formula E on TV

You can tune in for the Marrakesh ePrix live for free on BBC Two this weekend.

The race begins at 1:30pm GMT on Saturday 29th February and lasts just 45 minutes for an intense, compact racing experience.

Alternatively, you can watch live coverage of the ePrix on Eurosport 2.

How to live stream Formula E online

You can live stream the race for free via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website.

Both options can be viewed on a host of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Marrakesh ePrix schedule

Practice and qualifying sessions also live on Formula E website, YouTube and Facebook. Additional broadcasters listed below.

Friday 28th February 2020

Practice 1 – 3:40pm

Saturday 29th February 2020

Practice 2 – 7:55am (BBC Red Button, iPlayer, website)

Qualifying – 9:45am (BBC Red Button, iPlayer, website / Eurosport 1)

RACE – 1:30pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, website / Eurosport 2)