Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers are jostling for position in the second half of the season.

Last season’s Golden Boot award was split three ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 goals each, it was the lowest total to secure the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 goals after the 2010/11 campaign.

The title race will bring out the best in the top strikers once again, while several new additions to the Premier League could take the division by storm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League top scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 09:30am Thursday 27th February 2020

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17 goals, 4 assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 17 goals, 1 assist Sergio Aguero (Man City) 16 goals, 3 assists Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 15 goals, 6 assists Danny Ings (Southampton) 15 goals, 1 assist Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 14 goals, 4 assists Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 13 goals, 6 assists Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 13 goals, 3 assists Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 12 goals, 6 assists Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 12 goals, 1 assist