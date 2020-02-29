Nicki Shields picks top drivers to watch in the Formula E Marrakesh E-Prix

Many first-time viewers will be tuning in to watch Formula E this afternoon live on BBC Two, and we’re here to help you track the drivers to watch.

Former Formula 1 superstar Felipe Massa is among the top names on the grid while the familiar names of Brendon Hartley, Stoffel Vandoorne and Pascal Wehrlein are all in the fold.

Formula E presenter Nicki Shields spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com to pick out the names you need to know ahead of the Marrakesh E-Prix.

She said: “At the moment there are four drivers at the top of the championship there’s only nine points that separate them, and that includes British driver Alexander Sims – so watch out for him.

“He’s had a really great start to the season, he’s just one point off championship leader Mitch Evans.

“Evans is a Kiwi!” joked Shields “but he is racing for Jaguar – the British racing team – so we’re kind of behind him as well.

“It will be interesting to see how Sam Bird does, he had a podium taken away from him in Mexico City but he is looking strong.

“His car has got the pace, he’s looking very confident so he’s one to watch.”

Watch the Formula E Marrakesh E-Prix live on BBC Two this afternoon