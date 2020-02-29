How to watch and live stream Hull v Leeds

Leeds are in fine form ahead of their trip to Hull this weekend, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men having recorded three consecutive 1-0 wins to keep them in title contention.

However, Championship leaders West Brom have also found a new lease of life after their slump over the festive period and remain four points clear at the top of the table.

Leeds will therefore be desperate to record a positive result against a Hull side in turmoil with no victories in their past nine league outings, picking up just two points from a possible 27.

Grant McCann’s side are now just above the relegation zone, having lost to fellow strugglers Barnsley on Wednesday, and face the very real threat of League One football next season if results do not improve soon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hull v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is Hull v Leeds?

Hull v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 29th February 2020.

What channel is Hull v Leeds?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can subscribe to individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Hull v Leeds

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Hull are in free-fall and show no signs of turning things around, with their midweek defeat to Barnsley dragging them further into the relegation battle – while also lifting The Tykes off the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, Leeds have found their feet after a dire run of one win in seven from the start of January and look set to record their fourth consecutive victory here.

Prediction: Hull 0-2 Leeds