Championship top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Championship title race is hotting up with a fresh batch of strikers joining the regular faces in the hunt for personal glory as well as ‘three points for the team’.

The beauty of the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any number of players in the hunt for the top award – but who will triumph by May?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship top scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:35am Thursday 27th February 2020

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 23 goals, 1 assist Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 22 goals, 3 assists Jarrod Bowen (Hull*) 16 goals, 7 assists Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 16 goals, 2 assists Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 14 goals, 4 assists Nakhi Wells (QPR/Bristol City) 14 goals, 3 assists Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) 14 goals, 2 assists Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) 13 goals, 3 assists Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) 13 goals, 2 assists Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 12 goals, 5 assists

(*Jarrod Bowen total prior to transfer to West Ham in January 2020)