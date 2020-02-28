How to watch NBA in UK: Fixtures, Primetime games, watch on TV and live stream, Sky Sports, NBA League Pass
NBA 2019/20 fixtures are locked in and UK fans will have plenty of games to enjoy on TV and live stream
The NBA is a growing force in the UK sports market with thousands of fans tuning in each week to catch the latest action.
Fans in the UK have a wealth of options when it comes to tuning in for the action – how will you choose to watch the NBA in 2019/20?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the upcoming televised NBA fixtures including UK start times and broadcast details.
How to watch NBA in the UK
Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.
NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.
UK fans can choose between the full League Pass with live coverage of all 1,230 games this season, Team Choice to follow your favourite team, or 3-Game Choice which allows fans to watch any three games per month for a one-off annual price of £34.99.
NBA 2019 fixtures on UK TV
All UK times/dates. To be updated when confirmed
Thursday 27th February
Boston Celtics @ Utah Jazz (3:00am – Arena)
Friday 28th February
LA Lakers @ Golden State Warriors (3:30am – Arena / Main Event)
Saturday 29th February
Denver Nuggets @ LA Clippers (3:30am – Arena)
Chicago Bulls @ New York Knicks (10:00pm – Arena / Mix)
Sunday 1st March
Milwaukee Bucks @ Charlotte Hornets (6:00pm – Arena / Mix)
Philadelphia 76ers @ LA Clippers (8:30pm – Arena)
Thursday 5th March
Indiana Pacers @ Milwaukee Bucks (Midnight – Arena / Main Event)
Friday 6th March
LA Clippers @ Houston Rockers (1:00am – Arena / Main Event)
Saturday 7th March
Milwaukee Bucks @ Los Angeles Lakers (3:30am – Arena / Main Event)
Houston Rockets @ Charlotte Hornets (10:00pm – Mix)
Sunday 8th March
Los Angeles Lakers @ LA Clippers (7:30pm – Arena / Mix)
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Boston Celtics (10:00pm– Arena / Main Event / Mix)
Wednesday 11th March
Detroit Pistons @ Philadelphia 76ers (11:30pm – Arena / Main Event)
Friday 13th March
Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks (Midnight – Arena)
Saturday 14th March
Brooklyn Nets @ LA Clippers (2:30am – Arena)
Phoenix Suns @ Dallas Mavericks (6:00pm – Arena)
Sunday 15th March
Houston Rockets @ Portland Trailblazers (7:30pm – Arena)
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Washington Wizards (10:00pm – Arena / Main Event)
Wednesday 18th March
Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers (11:00pm/11:15pm – Arena / Main Event)
Friday 20th March
Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets (Midnight – Arena / Main Event)
Golden State Warriors @ Detroit Pistons (11:00pm – Arena / Main Event)