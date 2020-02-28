How to watch and live stream Norwich v Leicester

Norwich are in desperate need of points as they battle to avoid relegation but the Canaries are up against it with high-flying Leicester the visitors on Friday night.

Daniel Farke’s side are rock-bottom of the Premier League and have just one win from their previous 14 top-flight fixtures, leaving them seven points adrift of safety.

Meanwhile, Leicester have been a surprise package this season and currently sit third, six points clear of Chelsea but well short of Manchester City after their 1-0 defeat to the reigning champions last time out.

The Foxes are experiencing a minor blip in form with no victory in their last three – and no goals in their past two outings – but should have more than enough firepower to end that streak.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Leicester game on TV and online.

What time is Norwich v Leicester?

Norwich v Leicester will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 28th February 2020.

What channel is Norwich v Leicester?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can subscribe to individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Norwich v Leicester

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Norwich are without a win in their past three league meetings with Leicester, and don’t look likely to break that run here.

The Canaries have not scored from open play since New Year’s Day and haven’t found the back of the net at all in their last three matches.

Jamie Vardy is also enduring a barren stretch, with no Premier League goal since the 3-1 defeat to City in December, but back the Leicester frontman to end his drought at Carrow Road.

Prediction: Norwich 0-2 Leicester