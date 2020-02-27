WWE Super Showdown: Watch Super Showdown for free – TV, live stream, UK start time

WWE Super Showdown is ready to rumble with an all-star cast of wrestling superstars preparing to get to it in Saudi Arabia this evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WWE Super Showdown on TV and online.

Where will WWE Super Showdown take place?

WWE Super Showdown will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What time does WWE Super Showdown start?

WWE Super Showdown starts around 5pm GMT on Thursday 27th February.

How can I watch WWE Super Showdown in the UK?

WWE Super Showdown will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Full WrestleMania live coverage is available on the free trial.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase WWE Super Showdown on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee.

WWE Super Showdown card

Universal Championship match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) v Goldberg

WWE Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) v Ricochet

Raw Tag Team Championship match: Seth Rollins and Murphy (c) v The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (c) v The Miz and John Morrison

Gauntlet match for Tuwaiq Trophy: AJ Styles v Andrade v Bobby Lashley v Erick Rowan v Rusev v R-Truth

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) v Naomi

Humberto Carrillo v Angel Garza

Cage match: Roman Reigns v Baron Corbin

Kickoff Show match: The OC v The Viking Raiders

Who won WWE Super Showdown in 2019?

The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in the showpiece match of the 2019 event, after Mansoor won a massive 50-man battle royal.

Kofi Kingston recorded a victory over Dolph Ziggler to retain the WWE Championship while Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin to retain the Universal Championship.