Women’s T20 World Cup on TV: How to watch live, full fixture list

The Women’s T20 World Cup is ready to bring a dash of sporting drama to your morning routine over the coming days.

England travel to Australia hoping to break the host nation’s dominance.

The Aussies have won four of the last five tournaments while England’s last triumph came in 2009 on home soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know to watch the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

How to watch Women’s T20 World Cup

You can watch matches live on a variety of Sky Sports channels including Sky Sports Cricket, Mix and Main Event. For specific games, see our full fixture guide below.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can watch matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

Women’s T20 World Cup fixtures

Friday 21st February

8:00am – Australia v India (Cricket / Mix / Main Event)

Saturday 22nd February

7:00am – West Indies v Thailand (Cricket / Mix / Main Event)

11:00am – New Zealand v Sri Lanka (Cricket)

Sunday 23rd February

11:00am – England v South Africa (Cricket / Cricket Red Button / Mix)

Monday 24th February

7:00am – Australia v Sri Lanka (Cricket / Mix / Main Event)

11:00am – India v Bangladesh (Cricket / Mix / Main Event)

Wednesday 26th February

4:00am – England v Thailand (Cricket / Mix / Main Event)

8:00am – West Indies v Pakistan (Cricket / Mix / Main Event)

Thursday 27th February

4:00am – India v New Zealand (Cricket / Mix / Main Event)

8:00am – Australia v Bangladesh (Cricket / Mix / Main Event)

Friday 28th February

4:00am – South Africa v Thailand (Cricket / Mix)

8:00am – England v Pakistan (Cricket / Mix / Main Event)

Saturday 29th February

0:00am – New Zealand v Bangladesh (Cricket Red Button / Mix)

4:00am – India v Sri Lanka (TBC)

Sunday 1st March

4:00am – South Africa v Pakistan (Cricket Red Button / Mix)

8:00am – England v West Indies (Cricket / Mix / Main Event)

Monday 2nd March

0:00am – Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (TBC)

4:00am – Australia v New Zealand (TBC)

Tuesday 3rd March

4:00am – Pakistan v Thailand (TBC)

8:00am – West Indies v South Africa (TBC)

Thursday 5th March

4:00am – First semi-final (TBC)

8:00am – Second semi-final (TBC)

Sunday 8th March

7:00am – Final (TBC)