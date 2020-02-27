Premier League Darts fixtures 2020: How to watch and live stream PDC Premier League Darts
Everything you need to know about PDC Premier League Darts
The PDC Premier League Darts season is back with a stacked line-up of talents ready to take the stage.
Michael van Gerwen is back to defend his crown, but suffered a big blow in the World Championships following defeat to Peter Wright, who will now hope to add the Premier League to his trophy cabinet.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the PDC Premier League Darts tournament.
When is the Premier League Darts season?
The tournament starts on Thursday 6th February 2020 and runs until Thursday 21st May 2020.
Premier League Darts fixtures this week
Night 4 – Thursday 27th February
Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Dublin
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Glen Durrant v Nathan Aspinall
Rob Cross v Gary Anderson
Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith
William O’Connor v Michael van Gerwen
Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright
What channel is Premier League Darts on?
You can watch each event live on Sky Sports Action.
Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
How to live stream Premier League Darts
You can watch each event with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the events via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
Premier League Darts line-up
- Michael van Gerwen
- Gary Anderson
- Gerwyn Price
- Peter Wright
- Nathan Aspinall
- Rob Cross
- Michael Smith
- Daryl Gurney
- Glen Durrant
- Premier League Challengers (one per night)
Premier League Darts challengers
- John Henderson (Night 1)
- Fallon Sherrock (Night 2)
- Jonny Clayton (Night 3)
- William O’Connor (Night 4)
- Luke Humphries (Night 5)
- Stephen Bunting (Night 6)
- Chris Dobey (Night 7)
- Jeffrey de Zwaan (Night 8)
- Jermaine Wattimena (Night 9)
Premier League Darts fixtures 2020
Night 5 – Thursday 5th March
Venue: Westpoint Arena, Exeter
Watch on Sky Sports Action and Mix (7:00pm)
Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
Gerwyn Price v Glen Durrant
Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright
Gary Anderson v Luke Humphries
Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen
Night 6 – Thursday 12th March
Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Michael Smith v Peter Wright
Daryl Gurney v Glen Durrant
Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen
Rob Cross v Stephen Bunting
Gary Anderson v Nathan Aspinall
Night 7 – Thursday 19th March
Venue: Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Watch on Sky Sports Action and Main Event (7:00pm)
Michael Smith v Gary Anderson
Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price
Chris Dobey v Daryl Gurney
Peter Wright v Glen Durrant
Night 8 – Wednesday 25th March
Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Price
Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith v Rob Cross
Michael van Gerwen v Glen Durrant
Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan
Night 9 (Judgement Night) – Thursday 26th March
Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Glen Durrant v Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith
Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
Jermaine Wattimena v Gerwyn Price
The lowest-ranked player will be eliminated from the competition at this point. Fixtures will then be determined for the remaining eight stars.
Night 10 – Thursday 2nd April
Venue: The SSE Arena, Belfast
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Night 11 – Thursday 9th April
Venue: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Night 12 – Thursday 16th April
Venue: The Manchester Arena, Manchester
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Night 13 – Thursday 23rd April
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Night 14 – Thursday 30th April
Venue: Arena Birmingham
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Night 15 – Thursday 7th May
Venue: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Night 16 – Thursday 14th May
Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Play-Offs and Finals – Thursday 21st May
Venue: The O2, London
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)