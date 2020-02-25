Champions League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?
Champions League top scorers have entered the knockout rounds in full flow but who will be crowned king?
The Champions League is a playground for Europe’s best and brightest attacking stars.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have lit up the competition throughout their entire careers, while Robert Lewandowski has been a faithful goalscorer with Bayern Munich.
However, their positions as the kings of Europe are under threat with a crop of youngsters battling hard to seize the Golden Boot.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Champions League top scorers.
Champions League top scorers
LAST UPDATED – 1:00pm Monday 24th February 2020
- Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg/Dortmund) 10 goals, 1 assist
- Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 10 goals, 0 assists
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) 6 goals, 0 assists
- Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 5 goals, 4 assists
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) 5 goals, 2 assists
- Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 5 goals, 1 assist
- Dries Mertens (Napoli) 5 goals, 1 assist
- Memphis Depay (Lyon) 5 goals, 0 assists
- Mauro Icardi (PSG) 5 goals, 0 assists
- Lautaro Martinez (Inter) 5 goals, 0 assists