Real Madrid v Man City preview: Watch Champions League on TV, live stream, prediction

Manchester City play their first match in a European competition since they were struck with a two-year continental competition ban by UEFA.

City plan to appeal the decision, but in the meantime, they will hope to make the most of the current campaign.

Pep Guardiola has tasted Champions League glory before, though it remains elusive for City since they joined the heavyweight ranks.

Real Madrid have wobbled in their last two games without a win, but have enjoyed a largely terrific season under Zinedine Zidane having lost just twice in La Liga.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Real Madrid v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Real Madrid v Man City?

Real Madrid v Man City will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

How to watch Real Madrid v Man City on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Hold onto your hats, this one could get messy.

City obliterated their group with 16 goals to their name, while Real Madrid have unmatched pedigree in Europe over the last five years.

Neither side will be looking forward to facing each other so soon in the knockout stages but can either team efficiently defend a lead against a world class attacking line-up?

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Man City