Lyon v Juventus preview: Watch Champions League on TV, live stream, prediction

Juventus will hope to make a dent in the Champions League knockout rounds with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm.

Advertisement

The Serie A giants blazed through their group scenario and know that while they boast the all-time top scorer in the Champions League, they are always in with a chance of glory.

Ronaldo has scored in every Serie A game he has played in since mid-November (11 games) with 16 goals to his name in that time.

Lyon will relish the chance to topple Ronaldo, but their current form suggests it may be a tough day at the office.

The Ligue 1 outfit have won just one of their last five league games and sit seventh in the table ahead of this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Lyon v Juventus game on TV and online.

What time is Lyon v Juventus?

Lyon v Juventus will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

How to watch Lyon v Juventus on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Lyon v Juventus online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Juventus are proverbial dark horses in the Champions League, never quite generating enough excitement to nail down the ‘favourites’ tag, but you can never write them off.

Ronaldo is of course running towards the end of his career, but his recent burst of form suggests the hunger remains.

He will crave another Champions League trophy to his name and you can expect to see how much that would mean to him in this one.

Advertisement

Prediction: Lyon 1-3 Juventus