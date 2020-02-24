How to watch and live stream Liverpool v West Ham in the Premier League

Liverpool will hope for a swift return to winning ways when they take on West Ham at Anfield on Monday Night Football.

The Reds were halted by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League during a ferocious evening at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

It was only their third defeat in 42 games across all competitions this season – one of those losses coming from their Under 23 side against a full strength Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

West Ham face the unenviable task of squaring up to a backlash-craving Liverpool.

The Hammers are in dire straits having lost five of their last seven games.

David Moyes has failed to inspire a Premier League victory since West Ham’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth during his first game back at the London Stadium.

What time is Liverpool v West Ham?

Liverpool v West Ham will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 24th February 2020.

What channel is Liverpool v West Ham?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v West Ham

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

West Ham have been passive, meek and generally abysmal in 2020 so far, though the situation hasn’t been helped by two of their last three Premier League games coming against Liverpool and Man City ahead of this trip to Anfield.

Moyes’ men were tortured by City during their rearranged fixture on Wednesday night – the 2-0 scoreline undoubtedly flattered the Hammers.

It’s shaping up to be a perfect storm on Monday night: one team staring relegation in the face without so much as a whimper against another out for blood.

Pick a number between 1 and 10, it’s possible…

Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 West Ham