FA Women’s Super League: Watch FA WSL fixtures live – TV, stream, free FA Player details

The FA Women’s Super League is bigger than ever in 2019/20 with an unprecedented amount of free, live coverage available for fans across the nation.

Advertisement

The brand new FA Player service is providing dedicated coverage of the FA WSL all season with almost every game to be live streamed for free.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the FA WSL in 2019/20.

When does the FA Women’s Super League 2019/20 start?

The FA WSL kicked off on Saturday 7th September 2019 and will run until Saturday 16th May 2020.

Games will be spread out across the eight-month campaign with regular breaks between match weeks.

How to watch FA Women’s Super League 2019/20 for free

The FA Player live streams almost every FA WSL match free of charge. The only games it won’t show are ones selected by BT Sport for their coverage.

The service will also show one game per week from the FA Women’s Championship, bringing the total number of live matches to more than 150 across the 2019/20 season.

In addition to The FA Player, 30 games will be shown live on BBC – including iPlayer – and BT Sport throughout the season.

Our full fixture list below will be updated with BBC and BT matches as they are announced.

FA Women’s Super League 2019/20 fixtures

All games not selected by BT Sport will be streamed live on The FA Player

Sunday 22nd March 2020

Man Utd v West Ham (12:00pm)

Chelsea v Everton (2:00pm)

Liverpool v Man City (2:00pm)

Reading v Brighton (2:00pm)

Tottenham v Birmingham (2:00pm)

Bristol City v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Sunday 29th March 2020

Man Utd v Man City (12:00pm)

Everton v Birmingham (12:30pm)

Brighton v Bristol City (2:00pm)

Reading v Liverpool (2:00pm)

Tottenham v Chelsea (2:00pm)

West Ham v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Sunday 5th April 2020

Arsenal v Man Utd (2:00pm)

Birmingham v West Ham (2:00pm)

Chelsea v Brighton (2:00pm)

Liverpool v Tottenham (2:00pm)

Man City v Reading (2:00pm)

Bristol City v Everton (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th April 2020

Liverpool v Brighton (12:00pm)

Everton v West Ham (12:30pm)

Birmingham v Arsenal (2:00pm)

Man City v Tottenham (2:00pm)

Reading v Chelsea (2:00pm)

Bristol City v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Saturday 16th May 2020

Arsenal v Everton (TBC)

Brighton v Man City (TBC)

Chelsea v Liverpool (TBC)

Man Utd v Birmingham (TBC)

Tottenham v Reading (TBC)

Advertisement

West Ham v Bristol City (TBC)