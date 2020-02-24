Chelsea v Bayern Munich preview: Watch Champions League on TV, live stream, prediction

Chelsea will hope to progress from the Champions League round of 16 for the first time since 2014 when they face Bayern Munich.

The Blues have fallen at the first knockout round hurdle in each of their last three campaigns at European football’s top table.

They triumphed in last season’s Europa League but know that Bayern Munich represent a class above.

Robert Lewandowski sits top of the Champions League goalscoring charts alongside young gun Erling Haaland and will be determined to add to his tally.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Bayern Munich game on TV and online.

What time is Chelsea v Bayern Munich?

Chelsea v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020.

How to watch Chelsea v Bayern Munich on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Bayern Munich online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea have struggled to keep clean sheets throughout 2019/20, even when they’re winning, they still find a way to concede.

Knockout football is all about not leaking goals and being streetwise enough to see out close encounters with Europe’s best.

Frank Lampard’s crop of youngsters are talented, but they have shown little to suggest they have what it takes to maturely dispatch the experienced, ruthless Munich machine.

Prediction: Chelsea 0-2 Bayern Munich