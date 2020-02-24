Championship top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?
Championship top scorers will battle throughout the 2019/20 season for a shot at lifting the Golden Boot
The Championship title race is hotting up with a fresh batch of strikers joining the regular faces in the hunt for personal glory as well as ‘three points for the team’.
The beauty of the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any number of players in the hunt for the top award – but who will triumph by May?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship top scorers.
LAST UPDATED – 9:25am Monday 24th February 2020
- Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 22 goals, 1 assist
- Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 21 goals, 3 assists
- Jarrod Bowen (Hull*) 16 goals, 7 assists
- Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 16 goals, 1 assist
- Nakhi Wells (QPR/Bristol City) 14 goals, 3 assists
- Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 13 goals, 4 assists
- Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) 13 goals, 2 assists
- Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 12 goals, 5 assists
- Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) 12 goals, 2 assists
- Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 12 goals, 2 assists
(*Jarrod Bowen total prior to transfer to West Ham in January 2020)