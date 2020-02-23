How to watch NBA in UK: Fixtures, Primetime games, watch on TV and live stream, Sky Sports, NBA League Pass

The NBA is a growing force in the UK sports market with thousands of fans tuning in each week to catch the latest action.

Advertisement

Fans in the UK have a wealth of options when it comes to tuning in for the action – how will you choose to watch the NBA in 2019/20?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the upcoming televised NBA fixtures including UK start times and broadcast details.

How to watch NBA in the UK

Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

UK fans can choose between the full League Pass with live coverage of all 1,230 games this season, Team Choice to follow your favourite team, or 3-Game Choice which allows fans to watch any three games per month for a one-off annual price of £34.99.

NBA 2019 fixtures on UK TV

All UK times/dates. To be updated when confirmed

Friday 21st February

Brooklyn Nets @ Philadelphia 76ers (1:00am – Arena)

Saturday 22nd February

New Orleans Pelicans @ Portland Trail Blazers (3:30am – Arena)

Sacramento Kings @ LA Clippers (8:30pm – Arena / Mix)

Sunday 23rd February

Boston Celtics @ LA Lakers (8:30pm – Arena)

Thursday 27th February

Boston Celtics @ Utah Jazz (3:00am – Arena)

Friday 28th February

LA Lakers @ Golden State Warriors (3:30am – Arena / Main Event)

Saturday 29th February

Denver Nuggets @ LA Clippers (3:30am – Arena)

Chicago Bulls @ New York Knicks (10:00pm – Arena / Mix)

Sunday 1st March

Milwaukee Bucks @ Charlotte Hornets (6:00pm – Arena / Mix)

Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers @ LA Clippers (8:30pm – Arena)