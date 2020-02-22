How to watch WWE SmackDown, Raw, NXT and NXT UK and free highlights on TV in the UK

WWE fans are set to witness a new era for pro-wrestling in the UK with live coverage now being shown on BT Sport in 2020.

Advertisement

Weekly SmackDown, Raw and NXT events are staged around the world and feature the hottest superstars in the most gripping storylines, and you can watch them all on your TV.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WWE in the UK on BT Sport.

How to watch WWE Raw

Raw is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Tuesday morning.

It will be shown each week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.

How to watch WWE SmackDown

SmackDown is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Saturday morning.

It will be shown each week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.

How to watch WWE NXT and NXT UK

NXT is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Thursday morning.

It will be shown each week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.

NXT UK will also be shown on BT Sport every Thursday evening.

How to watch WWE free

WWE events will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous or existing customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

How to watch WWE highlights for free

Channel 5 broadcast live highlights of both SmackDown and Raw every week for free on their TV channel and online service My5.

SmackDown highlights: Saturday mornings

Raw highlights: Sunday mornings

WWE PPV events 2020

More confirmed dates to be added

March 8th: Elimination Chamber

April 5th: Wrestlemania 36

August 23rd: SummerSlam

Advertisement

PPVs will be available to watch live on BT Sport Box Office