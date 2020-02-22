UFC on TV: Watch and live stream every Fight Night and PPV in UK time

UFC is a growing force on the UK sports broadcasting scene with thousands tuning in for weekly bouts of Octagon action.

Conor McGregor’s return to the sport will only boost the appeal of the MMA events, and you can catch every moment live from the comfort of your living room.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch UFC on TV in the UK – from weekly Fight Nights to main events and the biggest PPV showdowns.

UFC on TV in 2020

Events and previews to be added/updated throughout the year

UFC Fight Night 168: Felder v Hooker

Date: 23rd February 2020

Time: 00:00am

Check out the full card in our UFC Fight Night 168 preview

UFC Fight Night 169: Benavidez v Figueiredo

Date: 1st March 2020

Time: 1:00am

UFC 248: Adesanya v Romero

Date: 8th March 2020

Time: 3:00am

UFC Fight Night 170: Lee v Oliveira

Date: 15th March 2020

Time: 00:00am

UFC Fight Night 171: Woodley v Edwards

Date: 21st March 2020

Time: 8:00pm

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou v Rozenstruik

Date: 28th March 2020

Time: 11:00pm

UFC Fight Night 172: Overeem v Harris

Date: 12th April 2020

Time: 3:00am

UFC 249: Khabib v Ferguson

Date: 19th April 2020

Time: 3:00am

UFC Fight Night 173: Smith v Teixeira

Date: 26th April 2020

Time: 1:00am

UFC Fight Night 174

Date: 2nd May 2020

Time: 11:00pm