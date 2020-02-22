UFC Fight Night 168: How to watch Felder v Hooker – TV channel, live stream, fight card, UK start time

Paul Felder and Dan Hooker step into the Octagon in a lightweight bout this weekend.

Felder has only fought twice since a defeat to Mike Perry in July 2018 and will hope for a big display in this one.

Hooker will be fighting with the home crowd fully behind him, in particular following his UFC 243 victory over Al Iaquinta in October last year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 168 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 168 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night 168 card – including Felder v Hooker – will start at 11:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

Where is UFC Fight Night 168 held?

The event will be held at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

UFC Fight Night 168 card

Main Card

Lightweight: Paul Felder v Dan Hooker

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute v Michael Oleksiejczuk

Heavyweight: Ben Sosoli v Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Women’s strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz v Yan Xiaonan

Lightweight: Magomed Mustafaev v Brad Riddell

Featherweight: Kevin Aguilar v Zubaira Tukhugov

Prelims

Welterweight: Jake Matthews v Emil Weber Meek

Welterweight: Callan Potter v Song Kenan

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France v Tyson Nam

Welterweight: Maki Pitolo v Takashi Sato

Women’s strawweight: Angela Hill v Loma Lookboonmee

Women’s flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira v Shana Dobson

How to watch UFC Fight Night 168 in UK

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 11:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

You can watch the event with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 168 in US

US fans can watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+.

The service costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.