Italy v Scotland: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream

Scotland will hope for a resounding victory over Italy in a bid to salvage their Six Nations tournament

Scotland Six Nations

Scotland are engaged in a bottom of the pile Six Nations scrap with Italy in Rome this weekend.

Gregor Townsend’s side put up a stern fight against England under stormy conditions at Murrayfield, but ultimately failed to come away with maximum points.

Scotland have picked up a bonus point in each of their games so far but will desperately hope for a comfortable victory over the only team below them in the table.

Italy were thrashed 42-0 by Wales during their opener before losing 35-22 to France in the second round of matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Italy v Scotland Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is Italy v Scotland?

Italy v Scotland will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

What channel is Italy v Scotland?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 1:25pm.

How to live stream Italy v Scotland

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Italy v Scotland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 2:00pm.

Six Nations this weekend – Round 3

Saturday 22nd February

Preview: Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV

Preview: Wales v France (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 23rd February

Preview: England v Ireland (3:00pm) ITV

Check out our comprehensive Six Nations TV fixture guide here

