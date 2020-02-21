Best sport documentaries 2020 on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Sport documentaries are taking up a growing chunk of the market with several hugely successful shows and films in the spotlight.

Breathtaking political thriller Icarus took home an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 2018 Oscars, while Sunderland ‘Til I Die became a binge-watching favourite for football fans across the UK.

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and many other platforms are producing their own original docuseries’ and films, with a wide array of sports and sportspeople under the microscope.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up some of the biggest sport documentaries and films you can watch on a variety of streaming platforms and TV channels.

All or Nothing: Manchester City

Fly-on-the-wall documentary charting the progress of Manchester City’s 2017/18 Premier League title triumph

Original release: 2018

Episodes: 8 (45-54 minutes each)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray: Resurfacing

A gritty, all-access account of tennis superstar Andy Murray’s rehab from a career-threatening injury

Original release: 2019

Episodes: 1 (108 minutes)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

El Corazon de Sergio Ramos

A behind-the-scenes look at Real Madrid and Spain national team captain Sergio Ramos’ life away from the pitch

Original release: 10th September 2019

Episodes: 8

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Under the hood of the 2018 Formula 1 season with an immersive look at drivers, teams and their Grand Prix preparations

Original release: 2019

Episodes: 10 (27-40 minutes each)

How to watch: Netflix

Icarus

Filmmaker Bryan Fogel sets out to experiment the effects of doping in sports, but his personal story quickly explodes into a global scandal

Original release: 2017

Episodes: 1 (121 minutes)

How to watch: Netflix

Inside Borussia Dortmund

The cameras go into the depths of Signal Iduna Park to shine a light on one of Germany’s hottest football clubs

Original release: 2019

Episodes: 4 (68-96 minutes each)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Make Us Dream

The story of Steven Gerrard’s glittering career at Liverpool FC – from rising star to Champions League winner

Original release: 2018

Episodes: 1 (103 minutes)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Senna

A showcase of the late Ayrton Senna’s sensational Formula 1 career in the build-up to his tragic death, aged 34.

Original release: 2010

Episodes: 1 (106 minutes)

How to watch: Rent or buy on various platforms

Sunderland ‘Til I Die

Fly-on-the-wall documentary following Sunderland AFC during their turbulent 2017/18 season

Original release: 2018

Episodes: 8 (37-42 minutes each) – Season 2 coming soon in 2019

How to watch: Netflix

Take Us Home: Leeds United

The inside story of Leeds United’s 2018/19 season under popular new boss Marcelo Bielsa

Original release: 2019

Episodes: 6 (40-45 minutes each)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This Is Football

A documentary that captures the heart of why football is so loved by billions around the world

Original release: 2019

Episodes: 6 (55-62 minutes each)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video