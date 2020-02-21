Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: How to watch Wilder v Fury 2 – TV, live stream, UK start time, undercard

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will face off this weekend after going toe-to-toe in one of the finest heavyweight bouts in recent history.

Advertisement

Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title following a controversial split draw decision in December 2018.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury plus details of the full undercard.

When is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 2?

The fight will take place on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

Where is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury taking place?

The fight will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA.

How to watch and live stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury in the UK

The fight will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

Fans will be able to purchase the fight for a one-off fee of £24.95.

You can soak up the entire build-up and full undercard ahead of Wilder and Fury’s showdown, with several big names confirmed on the card.

How to watch and live stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury in the US

Fans can watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+

On it’s own, ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

You can purchase the Wilder v Fury 2 PPV on its own for $79.99 or with a month of ESPN+ for $84.95.

Advertisement

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury undercard

Charles Martin v Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Emanuel Navarrete v Jeo Santisima (Super-Bantamweight)

Sebastian Fundora v Daniel Lewis (Super-Welterweight)

Subriel Matias v Petros Ananyan (Super-Lightweight)

Amir Imam v Javier Molina (Super-Lightweight)

Rolando Romero v Arturs Ahmetovs (Lightweight)

Gabriel Flores Jr v Matt Conway (Lightweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr v Corey Champion (Welterweight)

Isaac Lowe v Alberto Guevara (Featherweight)