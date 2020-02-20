How to watch and live stream St Johnstone v Rangers

St Johnstone are steadily climbing the Scottish Premiership table with Tommy Wright’’s side unbeaten in their last four matches, but Rangers are next up for The Saints.

Steven Gerrard’s outfit have lost ground in the title race during recent weeks, with damaging defeats against Hearts and Kilmarnock leaving them 10 points adrift of leaders Celtic.

And the Ibrox side also have Europa League commitments to worry about, with the trip to McDiarmid Park sandwiched by the Round of 32 clash with Portuguese side Braga.

But Rangers will still be expected to triumph, even if Gerrard rotates his squad, so St Johnstone have it all to do if they’re to secure their third win in four matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Johnstone v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is St Johnstone v Rangers?

St Johnstone v Rangers will kick off at 1:30pm on Sunday 23rd February 2020.

What channel is St Johnstone v Rangers?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 1:00pm.

Sky customers can subscribe to individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream St Johnstone v Rangers

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

St Johnstone are in fine form and are now looking up the table as opposed to over their shoulder, with the recent unbeaten run putting Wright’s side within six points of fifth-placed Livingstone.

Gerrard is likely to shuffle his squad as Rangers prioritise Europe, but the Scottish heavyweights should still have enough to secure victory here.

Prediction: St Johnstone 0-2 Rangers