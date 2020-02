Pakistan Super League on TV: How to watch PSL live, full fixture list

England stars Jason Roy, Moeen Ali and Jason Plunkett are among those heading east for the Pakistan Super League this month.

The increasingly lucrative T20 tournament has drawn in another impressive crop of stars with six teams ready to do battle for supremacy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know to watch the Pakistan Super League.

How to watch Pakistan Super League

You can watch matches live on HUM Masala (Sky: Channel 732, Virgin Media: Channel 833).

The HUM channel red button will give you all of the details on matches they are showing throughout the tournament, with plenty of action to be aired.

Check out our full fixture list below for UK match times.

Pakistan Super League fixtures

Thursday 20th February

Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United (7:00pm)

Friday 21st February

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi (2:00pm)

Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)

Saturday 22nd February

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (2:00pm)

Islamabad United v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)

Sunday 23rd February

Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators (2:00pm)

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (7:00pm)

Wednesday 26th February

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (7:00pm)

Thursday 27th February

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (7:00pm)

Friday 28th February

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (2:00pm)

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (7:00pm)

Saturday 29th February

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (2:00pm)

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (7:00pm)

Sunday 1st March

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (7:00pm)

Monday 2nd March

Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (7:00pm)

Tuesday 3rd March

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (7:00pm)

Wednesday 4th March

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (7:00pm)

Thursday 5th March

Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators (7:00pm)

Friday 6th March

Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)

Saturday 7th March

Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United (2:00pm)

Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators (7:00pm)

Sunday 8th March

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (2:00pm)

Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings (7:00pm)

Tuesday 10th March

Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi (7:00pm)

Wednesday 11th March

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)

Thursday 12th March

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (7:00pm)

Friday 13th March

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)

Saturday 14th March

Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (7:00pm)

Sunday 15th March

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (2:00pm)

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (7:00pm)

Tuesday 17th March

Qualifier (7:00pm)

Wednesday 18th March

Eliminator 1 (7:00pm)

Friday 20th March

Eliminator 2 (7:00pm)

Sunday 22nd March

Final (7:00pm)