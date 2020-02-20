Europa League prize money 2019/20: How much can every team earn?

The Europa League continues to provide plenty of drama with a host of high-profile teams battling it out for silverware.

As well as a major European trophy to their name, clubs are battling it out for a hefty slice of cash. Though not as sizeable as Champions League prize money amounts on offer, there’s still plenty of incentive to perform.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how much every team can earn based on performance in the 2019/20 Europa League.

Europa League prize money 2019/20

Prize money accumulates as the rounds progress

Reaching the group stages: £2.3m

Reaching the round of 32: £0.4m

Reaching the round of 16: £0.9m

Reaching the quarter-finals: £1.2m

Reaching the semi-finals: £2m

Reaching the final: £3.7m

Winning the final: £3.3m

Total for winning Europa League: £13.8m

Plus:

£0.5m per group stage win

£0.2m per group stage draw

£0.8m for group stage winners

£0.4m for group stage runners up

