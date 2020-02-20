How to watch and live stream Derby v Fulham

Fulham have wasted a shot at finally cracking the top two ahead of their showdown with Derby at Pride Park this weekend.

Scott Parker’s men drew level with second-place Leeds on 56 points just over a week ago but a shocking 3-0 home defeat to rock-bottom Barnsley has seen them slip three points behind once again.

Derby have been steadily climbing through the bottom-half ranks and while the play-offs are a stretch this season, they will look to exploit Fulham and continue their progress.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Derby v Fulham game on TV and online.

What time is Derby v Fulham?

Derby v Fulham will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 21st February 2020.

What channel is Derby v Fulham?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 7:00pm) and Main Event (from 7:30pm).

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Derby v Fulham

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

This has to be one of the most bizarre Championship promotion races in a long while. Nobody seems to want to win the thing!

Fulham could finish this weekend level with second or seventh – that’s how congested the table is right now.

Derby will take heart from the Barnsley result and will aim to frustrate the Cottagers on home soil.

Prediction: Derby 1-1 Fulham