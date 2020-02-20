How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Tottenham

Chelsea return to Premier League action this weekend hoping to regain momentum in their pursuit of a top four finish.

Frank Lampard’s side suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Monday night, and things will not get any easier when former manager Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge with Tottenham.

The Blues are on a four-match winless run in the league, although Spurs also come into the clash on the back of a frustrating Champions League loss to RB Leipzig.

The two sides are separated by just a single point ahead of Saturday’s meeting, which adds extra spice to what is always an explosive fixture.

What time is Chelsea v Tottenham?

Chelsea v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

What channel is Chelsea v Tottenham?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:00am.

How to live stream Chelsea v Tottenham

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Chelsea are suffering a serious slump in form and have been particularly poor at home, managing just five Premier League wins at Stamford Bridge this term.

However, Tottenham are beset by injury issues and have no senior strikers available with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min on the sidelines – meaning goals could be hard to come by.

Mourinho will be desperate to get one over his former side on his first return to Chelsea since taking the reins at Spurs so expect a feisty affair, although both teams could simply be happy not to lose.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham