How to watch and live stream Brentford v Blackburn

Brentford will be hoping to consolidate their place in the Championship play-off spots when they host Blackburn this weekend.

The Bees are unbeaten in four league matches and currently sit fourth in the standings, a solitary point behind Fulham and just eight off table-toppers West Brom.

However, Thomas Frank’s men will be rueing dropped points away at Birmingham last weekend and there’s no guarantee of an easy victory this time out either with Blackburn also in the hunt for promotion.

Rovers have lost just once in their past seven Championship matches and can leapfrog into play-off contention with a win over Brentford.

What time is Brentford v Blackburn?

Brentford v Blackburn will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

What channel is Brentford v Blackburn?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12:00pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Blackburn

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Only one of 14 previous league meetings between Brentford and Blackburn has ended in a draw, while Bees striker Ollie Watkins is in the hunt for the Golden Boot with 20 strikes already this season – so expect goals.

Blackburn are a tough nut to crack away from home and are unbeaten in their last three on the road, but Brentford have won seven of their previous nine matches on home turf and are favourites here.

Prediction: Brentford 1-0 Blackburn