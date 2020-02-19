How to watch and live stream Tottenham v RB Leipzig in the Champions League

Jose Mourinho and the Champions League go together like bread and butter, and the two-time champion of European football’s showpiece event remains as hungry as ever for success.

Tottenham will hope to have put last season’s final defeat behind them as they begin another assault on the knockout rounds.

The absence of Harry Kane remains a blow, but the goals are flowing for Son Heung-Min right now with six strikes in five matches.

RB Leipzig present a very credible danger, however.

The German side are sandwiched between Bayern Munich and Dortmund in a terrific, back-and-forth Bundesliga title fight and will not be easily dispatched.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v RB Leipzig game on TV and online.

What time is Tottenham v RB Leipzig?

Tottenham v RB Leipzig will kick off at 8:00pm GMT on Tuesday 18th February 2020.

What channel is Tottenham v RB Leipzig?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Tottenham v RB Leipzig

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

This is a competition where Mourinho comes into his own. He simply has the knack of negotiating knockout football ties.

Tottenham have fared well at Europe’s top table in recent years and could be set for another deep run.

If Son and the rest of Spurs’ attacking midfield stable are allowed time on the ball on home soil, they could seize the advantage, but limiting away goals may be key in this one.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 RB Leipzig