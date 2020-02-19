How to watch and live stream Rangers v Braga in the Europa League

Rangers are braced for a vital Europa League encounter with Braga this week.

Steven Gerrard knows how to extract a tune from the Gers in Europe having lost just three of their 28 Europa League matches since he took the reins.

Another huge night awaits Rangers with all eyes on star striker Alfredo Morelos – the only player to score more than once for the Scottish side in Europe this season – to deliver.

Braga are in great domestic form despite sitting 16 points adrift of Porto in the Primeira Liga table.

Rangers, of course, beat Porto during their trip to Scotland in the group stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers v Braga game on TV and online.

What time is Rangers v Braga?

Rangers v Braga will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 20th February 2020.

What channel is Rangers v Braga?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Rangers v Braga

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

It may be a crude comparison, but Rangers can take heart from their performances against Porto knowing how far off their pace Braga are in the Portuguese top division.

Forget their current strife in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers are a different beast on the continent and have the quality to power their way to an early advantage, though conceding an away goal could prove costly.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Braga