How to watch and live stream Olympiakos v Arsenal in the Europa League

Arsenal’s season is very much alive and kicking with the Europa League knockout rounds handing them a great opportunity for silverware and a place at Europe’s top table once again.

Advertisement

The Gunners raced into a terrific start during the group stages with three wins before failing to win any of the reverse fixtures.

Former boss Unai Emery trusted his young guns to get the job done and Mikel Arteta may consider following that lead.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are likely to get the nod to start and will be determined to make the most of another first team appearance.

Olympiakos sit top of the Greek Super League with Mathieu Valbuena, Kostas Fortounis and Ruben Semedo among their ranks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Olympiakos v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is Olympiakos v Arsenal?

Olympiakos v Arsenal will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 20th February 2020.

What channel is Olympiakos v Arsenal?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Olympiakos v Arsenal

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Arteta has steadied the ship in north London since his arrival and is now beginning to extract attacking flair from his main men.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Mesut Ozil all scored against Newcastle – fantastic news for the Gunners as they seek goals from across their frontline.

Olympiakos will provide stern opposition but Arsenal have enough quality going forward to gain an upper hand in this tie.

Advertisement

Prediction: Olympiakos 1-2 Arsenal