England v Ireland: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream
England will hope to mount a charge on the Six Nations table summit when they face Ireland this weekend
England have their sights refocused on top spot ahead of their Six Nations clash with Ireland.
Eddie Jones’ men bounced back from an opening defeat to France with a gritty victory over Scotland in appalling weather conditions at Murrayfield.
With Wales hosting France this weekend, there’s a solid chance every team, aside from Ireland, will have lost one of their opening games, leaving England will a chance to strike on Sunday.
Ireland have recorded a pair of gutsy victories over Scotland and Wales on home soil without hitting top gear and will provide a stern test for England in this one.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Ireland Six Nations game live on TV and online.
What time is England v Ireland?
England v Ireland will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 23rd February 2020.
What channel is England v Ireland?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 2:10pm.
How to live stream England v Ireland
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Listen to England v Ireland on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 2:55pm.
Six Nations this weekend – Round 3
Saturday 22nd February
Preview: Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV
Preview: Wales v France (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C
Sunday 23rd February
Preview: England v Ireland (3:00pm) ITV