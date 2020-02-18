Champions League prize money 2019/20: How much can every team earn?

The Champions League provides a feast of elite-level football for the fans every year, while also heftily rewarding those who compete in the iconic competition.

A staggering £1.7 billion will be shared between competing clubs during this season’s Champions League, with £890 million of that total to be split into fixed amounts depending on how well sides perform in the tournament.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how much every team can earn based on performance in the 2019/20 Champions League.

Champions League prize money 2019/20

Prize money accumulates as the rounds progress

Reaching the group stages: £12.4m

Reaching the round of 16: £7.9m

Reaching the quarter-finals: £8.7m

Reaching the semi-finals: £10m

Reaching the final: £12.4m

Winning the final: £3.3m

Total for winning Champions League: £54.7m

Plus:

£2.2m per group stage win

£0.8m per group stage draw

