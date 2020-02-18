Champions League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times
Champions League fixtures have been confirmed for 2019/20 – RadioTimes.com brings you all the details
The Champions League has produced some of the best football matches in modern history over the last few seasons.
Liverpool and Tottenham produced two of the all-time great comebacks in European football when they struck against Barcelona and Ajax respectively in the semi-finals last season.
Add the continued brilliance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo into the mix, and you ave a competition to savour.
RadioTimes.com will round up the Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.
How to watch Champions League live on TV in the UK
Champions League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.
Champions League fixtures
All games kick off at 8:00pm GMT unless specified
Round of 16 – First leg
Tuesday 18th February 2020
Preview: Atletico Madrid v Liverpool / Watch: BT Sport 2
Preview: Dortmund v PSG / Watch: BT Sport 3
Wednesday 19th February 2020
Atalanta v Valencia / Watch: BT Sport 3
Tottenham v RB Leipzig / Watch: BT Sport 2
Tuesday 25th February 2020
Chelsea v Bayern Munich
Napoli v Barcelona
Wednesday 26th February 2020
Lyon v Juventus
Real Madrid v Man City
Round of 16 – Second leg
Tuesday 10th March 2020
RB Leipzig v Tottenham
Valencia v Atalanta
Wednesday 11th March 2020
PSG v Dortmund
Liverpool v Atletico Madrid
Tuesday 17th March 2020
Man City v Real Madrid
Juventus v Lyon
Wednesday 18th March 2020
Barcelona v Napoli
Bayern Munich v Chelsea
Quarter-finals
Draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: 7/8th April
Second leg: 14/15th April
Semi-finals
Draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: 28/29th April
Second leg: 5/6th May
Final
Saturday 30th May