How to watch and live stream Atletico Madrid v Liverpool in the Champions League

Fasten your seatbelt, the Champions League knockout rounds are ready to explode into life.

Advertisement

Liverpool kick-start the festivities with a trip to face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano where they lifted the trophy just nine months ago.

Jurgen Klopp’s men head into the match in rampant Premier League form off the back of a mini winter break.

Diego Simeone’s side are an infamously tough nut to crack and will hope to stand firm against the Reds’ riotous frontline.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Atletico Madrid v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is Atletico Madrid v Liverpool?

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool will kick off at 8:00pm GMT on Tuesday 18th February 2020.

What channel is Atletico Madrid v Liverpool?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract. Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Atletico score few and concede fewer, with just 25 goals for and 17 goals against their name in La Liga this term so far.

Much of this encounter will come down to the first goal. If Liverpool find a way through early on, Atletico will be forced out of their shell and the Reds could counter their way to victory.

However, should the hosts sneak an early strike, they will prove a nightmare to break down.

Expect an intriguing encounter when two contrasting philosophies collide in Madrid.

Advertisement

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 0-1 Liverpool