Liverpool 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Liverpool are in the driving seat for the Premier League title – can they power through until May?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Liverpool’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Liverpool fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

February

18: CL – Atletico Madrid v Liverpool (8:00pm) BT Sport

24: Liverpool v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

29: Watford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

March

7: Liverpool v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

11: CL – Liverpool v Atletico Madrid (8:00pm) BT Sport

14: Everton v Liverpool (3:00pm)

21: Liverpool v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

April

4: Manchester City v Liverpool (3:00pm)

11: Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

18: Brighton v Liverpool (3:00pm)

25: Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)

May

2: Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)

9: Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)

17: Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Liverpool kit 2019/20

The Reds have been prompt in releasing their kits for 2019/20.

A fresh home design will see the incorporation of pinstripes while the away shirt is a sharp white look. The Liverpool third kit is black with neon blue trim.

Check out the pictures of the new Liverpool kit for 2019/20.

Liverpool transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Adrian (West Ham United) – Free

Andy Lonergan (Middlesbrough) – Free

Sepp van den Berg (PEC Zwolle) – £1.3m

Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg) – £7.65m

OUT

Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) – Loan

Rafael Camacho (Sporting) – Undisclosed

Marko Grujic (Hertha BSC) – Loan + £1.8m fee

Danny Ings (Southampton) – £20m

Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) – Free

Daniel Sturridge – Released

Adam Bogdan – Released

Connor Randall – Released

Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield Town) – Loan

Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) – £6.3m

Ryan Kent (Rangers) – £6.5m

Ben Woodburn (Oxford United) – Loan

Ovie Ejaria (Reading) – Loan

Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) – Loan + £2.4m fee

Taiwo Awoniyi (1.FSV Mainz) – Loan + £450k fee

How to watch Liverpool games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Liverpool stadium facts

Name: Anfield

Capacity: 54,074

Location: Liverpool

Year opened: 1884

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 75 yards

Liverpool 2019/20 season preview

How will Liverpool fare in 2019/20?

